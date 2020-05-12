Police: Man started fire in downtown Donna to try to kill his girlfriend

DONNA — Three people have been arrested in connection to a fire investigation in the downtown area of Donna.

At about 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer reported smoke coming from a vacant building at the 100 block of South Main Street. No one was hurt.

Donna police say 24-year-old Armando Olivarez confessed to starting the fire in an attempt to kill his girlfriend, who was inside the building with her ex-boyfriend.

