Police: McAllen bar operator accused of sexual assault, giving alcohol to a minor

Juan Martin Villarreal Jr. (left) and Jose Enrique Garza (right). Credit: McAllen Police Department

McAllen police have arrested a downtown McAllen bar operator accused of sexual assault and are searching for a second employee accused of providing alcohol to a minor.

McAllen police say an investigation began after officers responded to DHR Health regarding a sexual assault that occurred on April 27.

Police met with the reporting person who said she was sexually assaulted at The Alibi Bar.

Police say Juan Martin Villarreal Jr., 30, self-identified as the bar operator and was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault, a second-degree felony; and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Villarreal's bond was set at $15,500. Hidalgo County jail records show Villarreal was released on Wednesday.

A second employee of the Alibi Bar, identified as 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, is also wanted on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Anyone with information about Garza's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.