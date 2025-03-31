Police: McAllen man dies after falling off motorcycle while on the road

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 37-year-old McAllen man died early Monday morning after falling off his motorcycle while on the road, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. at the 3600 block of Dove Avenue near Ware Road, according to McAllen Police Department spokesman Sgt. John Saenz.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jesus Gonzalez, sustained serious injury after falling off his motorcycle and later died from his injuries, Saenz said.

Saenz said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and that investigators are currently reconstructing the accident to determine what factors led to the crash.

No other vehicle is believed to be involved in the crash at this point in the investigation, Saenz added.