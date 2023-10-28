Police: Missing Brownsville man reunited with family
A missing Brownsville man last seen crossing into Mexico was found Saturday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Julian Cortez Cavazos is now with family, police said in a social media post.
PREVIOUS STORY: Missing Brownsville man spotted crossing into Mexico
Cavazos, who was diagnosed with dementia, was last seen crossing into Mexico from the Gateway International Bridge at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
“Mr. Cortez has been located and is now with his family. Thank you for your assistance,” police said in the post.
