Police: Missing Harlingen woman found dead, man charged with murder

A missing Harlingen woman has been found dead, and a person is in custody in connection to her death, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

Christy Martinez, a 27-year-old woman who went missing on Nov. 23, was found dead Saturday, in a remote location off of Jimenez Road in Cameron County, the news release stated.

Police have charged 21-year-old Isaac Vasquez with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to Martinez's death.

Vasquez received a bond of $1 million for the murder charge and a $100,000 bond for tampering with evidence.

The case remains under investigation.