Police: Missing Rio Grande City teenager found
UPDATE: Jayden Lee Pena was located, the Rio Grande City Police Department announced Sunday at 5:20 p.m. Earlier story below:
The Rio Grande city Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy last seen on Saturday, according to a news release.
Jayden Lee Pena was last seen wearing a blue shirt with green shorts and black sneakers.
He weighs 125 pounds, has a height of 5’1 and has black hair and brown eyes.
Those with any information are urged to contact the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.
