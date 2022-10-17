Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission

Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning.

Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m.

Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art Flores, a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken McAllen Medical Center. Police say she has broken ribs and is being evaluated in the intensive care unit.

An investigation is ongoing.

Flores said officers are reconstructing the scene.