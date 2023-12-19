Police: One person dead in Edinburg three-vehicle accident

A three-vehicle accident occurred near Alberta Road and U.S. Business 281 and police have confirmed on person is dead.

The accident happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said as officers arrived at the scene, they began providing first aid to all occupants involved in the crash. One woman had serious injuries and was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. She was later pronounced dead.

Lerma said officers are still investigating the crash and the area remains closed to traffic.