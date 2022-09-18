Police: One person dead, one hospitalized, after single-vehicle crash in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and one person hospitalized Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near 107 and Ware Road at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital, where one of the occupants was later pronounced dead, the department said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.