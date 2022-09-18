Police: One person dead, one hospitalized, after single-vehicle crash in McAllen
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and one person hospitalized Sunday morning.
According to police, the crash happened near 107 and Ware Road at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital, where one of the occupants was later pronounced dead, the department said.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
More News
News Video
-
Salud y Vida: Asientos para bebe falsificados
-
U.S. Coast Guard saves shark from tangled fishing gear near SPI
-
Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wounds near...
-
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
-
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen