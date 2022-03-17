Police: One person found dead at Weslaco motel
Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday at a Weslaco motel.
The deceased individual was found at the Economy Inn & Suites at Business 83 and Bridge Avenue, according to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Man calls 911, says he killed wife in rural...
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Man calls 911, says he killed wife in rural...
-
New House District 38 representative sworn in
-
Death investigation underway in Weslaco
-
DPS: Strong winds cause UPS truck to roll over in Cameron County