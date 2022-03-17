x

Police: One person found dead at Weslaco motel

Thursday, March 17 2022

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday at a Weslaco motel.

The deceased individual was found at the Economy Inn & Suites at Business 83 and Bridge Avenue, according to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

