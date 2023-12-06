Police patrols increased at Weslaco ISD middle schools following social media threats

A Weslaco ISD parent said she’s still shaken up following social media threats made against two middle school campuses.

One student is in custody following a threat posted on social media at Central Middle School, the district announced on Sunday.

A second threat was made against B. Garza Middle School that same day. District officials have yet to release details on the identity of the second suspect.

Francisca Cervantes has two children who go to Central Missile School, she said, adding that she was hesitant about sending them to school.

“The children went into panic mode and told me, ‘how can you let us go to school, something can happen, they can shoot us,’” Cervantes said. “…The kids right now are not even safe at school anymore.”

The Weslaco Police Department is increasing patrols around both schools, a district spokesman said.

“When there is a type of chatter online, we are going to see an increased patrol in the police department around the school,” Weslaco ISD spokesman Executive Director of district communications Carlos Robledo said. “You are going to see more activity inside the school as well armed security inside our schools."

Robledo said police presence will remain as long as necessary.

