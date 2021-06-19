Police: Reported Sexual Assault at UTRGV Edinburg Campus

EDINBURG – Campus police at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are looking for information on a reported sexual assault.

The incident was reported to university police Thursday afternoon.

According to a report, a female student says the assault happened Tuesday evening in a parking lot at the Edinburg campus.

UTRGV police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call the department at 956-882-4911.