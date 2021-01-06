Police respond to shooting in McAllen
The McAllen Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.
At about 7:29 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 6700 block of North 17th Street, which is located southwest of Sam Rayburn Elementary School.
One man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, according to information provided by police Lt. Joel Morales.
With the investigation ongoing, Morales said he couldn't release any other information.
