Police respond to social media claims of alleged assault at Weslaco ISD

The Weslaco Police Department responded to multiple inquiries about allegations of a sexual assault at Weslaco High School circulating on social media.

In a Saturday social media post, the department announced that it had not received any reports from a victim or the Weslaco Independent School District about such allegations.

“Weslaco police investigates all reports,” the department stated, adding that they encourage anyone with information on a crime to call 911 or the department at 956-968-8591.