Police: Rio Hondo man struck, killed by train in San Benito

The San Benito Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday night.

According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the railroad tracks near the 200 block of Whalen Road regarding a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Officials say upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his early 30s, later identified as Jorge Daniel Solval of Rio Hondo, lying near the railroad tracks.

Police say Solval sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Benito Police Department criminal investigation division at 956-361-3880.