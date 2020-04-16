Police search for 2 suspects who attempted to break into Harlingen home

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are searching for two suspects who attempted to break into a home.

Authorities say it happened at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the Springfield Estates.

Ricky Moore was about to fall asleep when an alert popped up on his phone. It was his Ring Video Doorbell. He decided to check for himself and walked outside. That’s when he spotted two people near his neighbor’s pickup.

Moore then checked his phone to look back at the footage captured by the video doorbell. He noticed the young man in the video was one of the people next to his neighbor’s vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video is asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.

Watch the video above for the full story.