Police searching for teens wanted in connection with shooting at Pharr shopping center

The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly conduct investigation.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call in regards to shots fired near the plaza located at the 500 block of North Jackson Road.

Witnesses reported that a gun was pulled out from a suspect’s crossbody bag after a small verbal altercation between several teens outside one of the businesses.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pointing the gun at an unknown subject as he’s walking toward the parking lot. Four gunshots were reported, according to the news release from the Pharr Police Department.

Officers later retrieved four 9mm casings from the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspected shooter is described to be between 16-17 years old, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a crossbody bag.

The other two subjects are also described to be around 16-17 years old; one wearing a red with black shirt and blue jeans, and the other wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The suspects reportedly drove off in a 2006 white Volkswagen Jetta.

Those with any information are urged to call the Pharr Crime Stopper at 956-787-8477.

Watch the full video of the incident here: https://youtu.be/ PF3Q5LXjFMo