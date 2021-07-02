Police searching for woman last seen in McAllen

Cassandra Pineda Photo Credit McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a woman last seen Thursday night.

Cassandra Pineda, 33, was last seen in the area of 23rd Street and Tamarack Ave. on Thursday, July 1, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. Her “voluntary absence” was reported to police officers that same evening, according to the news release.

“There is concern about her wellbeing and police officers are searching for her,” the release stated.

Pineda is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 210 pounds and is 5’4” in height. She was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt and multi-colored leggings.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.