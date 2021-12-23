Police seeing increase in people drinking and driving

Two Valley police departments say they've seen an increase in people drinking and driving.

They, and a Valley father who has been sober for 10 years, are hoping to convince drivers who've been drinking to stay off the roads.

Manuel Perez was arrested after a night of partying and drinking resulted in a DWI arrest and six months in jail.

Perez said his arrest was a good thing, and is thankful he can come home to his wife and daughters.

"This is the reason why I'm staying sober," Perez said. “I'm very thankful to the [Harlingen Police Department] for arresting me and putting me through this because thanks to [the Cameron County Detention Center] I was able to rehabilitate and change my life around, and I'm with my kids now."

Harlingen police Officer Jose Gonzalez said he has seen a 115% increase in DWI’s this year.

"I've investigated many fatal collisions, and it's a tragic event to lose someone because of a poor decision,” Gonzalez said.

Harlingen and Port Isabel police will have added patrols, and the Port Isabel Police Department is offering free rides on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Watch the video above for the full story.