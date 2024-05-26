Police seeking person of interest in McAllen auto theft investigation, 1 person in custody
A man was arraigned in connection with an auto theft investigation as police seek a person of interest linked to the same investigation.
Sergio Munoz Jr. was arrested on Thursday by the McAllen Police Department after a man reported his Chevrolet pick-up truck was stolen from the 100 Block of E. Ridge Road on Friday, May 17, according to a news release.
Police said they’re seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a second individual in connection with the theft.
Munoz was charged with theft by appropriation and had his bond set at $15,000, the release stated.
Those with any information regarding the person of interest are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687- 8477.
