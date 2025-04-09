Police seeking suspect who allegedly assaulted victim during burglary

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a resident there, according to a news release.

Alfredo Becerra, 43, is accused of forcing his way into a home on the 500 block of East Jasmine Avenue on Monday, April 7. After making his way into the home, Becerra assaulted the victim, police said.

Becerra is wanted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, with intent to commit assault. He is described as having a height of 5’5”, weighing approximately 200 pounds, and having black hair and browns eyes.

Those with any information on Becerra’s location are urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687- 8477.