Police: Suspect remains at large following shooting in McAllen

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person was hospitalized following a Sunday shooting and the suspect remains at large, according to the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police officers responded to the 2200 block of South 26th St. Sunday at around 3:19 p.m. where they encountered one person injured by gunfire, according to a news release.

The victim was treated at hospital, while the suspect remains at large, police said.

Those with any information regarding the shooting are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.