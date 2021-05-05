Police: Teen victim in Harlingen shooting taken off of life support

A 15-year-old was taken off of life support after he was shot last week and has passed away from his injuries, the Harlingen Police Department said.

In a Wednesday news release, police announced Ricardo Gonzalez Jr. was the teenager who was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Harlingen Burger King.

Harlingen EMS was flagged down in the parking lot of the Burger King on South 77 where they found Gonzalez Jr., Harlingen police said.

Gonzalez Jr. had been in critical conditon since the shooting and was taken off of life support on Tuesday, police said.

The 16-year-old suspect in the shooting has now been charged with manslaughter and is currently being held at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center. Police determined the shooting originated at a nearby residence, the release said.