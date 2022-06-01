Police: Two juveniles detained after false threat at Alton Memorial Junior High
Two juveniles were detained after a false threat at Alton Memorial Junior High Wednesday morning, according to the district and Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores.
Flores confirmed that Mission police responded to the campus regarding a school threat that was later determined to be false.
Students are safe and no students were injured, according to a spokesperson for the Mission Consolidated Independent School District.
The campus has since resumed normal operations after being cleared by Alton police and the Precinct 3 Constables Office.
School officials say the campus went on lockdown "based on a report that a student claimed to have a 'gun' on school grounds."
After a search was conducted, officers determined the claim was false and no gun was found on school grounds.
Flores said an investigation is underway.
Read the district's entire statement below:
"Mission Consolidated Independent School District takes campus safety very seriously and will respond to all concerns. This morning the Alton Memorial Junior High School implemented a lockdown procedure and contacted local law enforcement for assistance. Students are safe, and no students were injured.
The lockdown procedure was initiated based on a report that a student claimed to have a “gun” on school grounds. Upon receiving the report lockdown procedures were initiated and the campus police officer and local law enforcement were notified. A search was conducted, and it was determined that the claim was false. The officers determined that there was no gun on school grounds. The entire campus was secured and searched during our response.
To be clear no weapon was found and students and staff are safe. The district does have a police officer assigned to the campus as a part of normal summer school operations. We know that this may have resulted in some anxiety with students and are making our district counseling team available. The campus is continuing with the normally planned summer school schedule for the day.
District officials remind parents and the community that the safety and security of students and staff takes everyone working together. As always, should any student have a safety concern, they are encouraged to notify an adult on campus so the appropriate steps can be taken. The district will continue to keep security a priority and will also continue to make counseling resources available for students and staff at any district school.
Mission CISD thanks our Alton and County law enforcement partners for their support and response."
