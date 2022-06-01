Police: Two juveniles detained after false threat at Alton Memorial Junior High

Two juveniles were detained after a false threat at Alton Memorial Junior High Wednesday morning, according to the district and Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores.

Flores confirmed that Mission police responded to the campus regarding a school threat that was later determined to be false.

Students are safe and no students were injured, according to a spokesperson for the Mission Consolidated Independent School District.

The campus has since resumed normal operations after being cleared by Alton police and the Precinct 3 Constables Office.

School officials say the campus went on lockdown "based on a report that a student claimed to have a 'gun' on school grounds."

After a search was conducted, officers determined the claim was false and no gun was found on school grounds.

Flores said an investigation is underway.

Read the district's entire statement below: