Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting

Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend.

Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.

Police also named Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19, as a suspect in the case. Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 170 pounds.

The arrests are the latest developments in the case of a McAllen shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police say a person called to report her boyfriend had been shot and found a man suffered shooting wounds to the upper body.

Police established that the disturbance originated at the downtown McAllen bar No Maches Wuey.

Bryan Vasquez, Humberto Ojeda Jr., and Hugo Ivan Ojeda have already been arrested in the case.

Alejandro Gomez, 18, of Donna, and Viviana Gomez, 22, of Donna are still wanted in connection with the case.