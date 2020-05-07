Police: Woman found dead at McAllen hotel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway in McAllen after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales said a woman was found dead at a hotel on the 1400 block of East Jackson Avenue.
Morales said hotel employees discovered the body. No other details were released.
An autopsy was ordered.
