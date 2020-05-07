x

Police: Woman found dead at McAllen hotel, investigation underway

2 hours 47 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 May 07, 2020 1:26 PM May 07, 2020 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of MGN Online

A death investigation is underway in McAllen after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.

McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales said a woman was found dead at a hotel on the 1400 block of East Jackson Avenue.

Morales said hotel employees discovered the body. No other details were released.

An autopsy was ordered.

