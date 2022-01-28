Police: Woman in custody after man found dead in McAllen

One woman is in custody in connection to a 71-year-old man who was found dead in ahome on Friday, police said.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a residence in the 5900 block of N. 34th Street where they found Homero Longoria, 71, dead, according to a news release.

“A female is in custody in connection to the investigation,” the news release stated.

A Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy for Longoria.