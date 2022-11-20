Police: Woman killed from smoke inhalation, believed to be caused by heater

A 74-year-old woman was found dead after authorities believe she died of smoke inhalation Sunday, according to Brownsville officials.

The Brownsville Fire Department believes a portable heater may have caused the fire.

The incident happened at a home near on Windwood Way near Alton Gloor.

Fire officials hope everyone follows proper safety when it comes to space heaters. They also suggest getting your smoked detector checked regularly.