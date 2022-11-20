Police: Woman killed from smoke inhalation, believed to be caused by heater
A 74-year-old woman was found dead after authorities believe she died of smoke inhalation Sunday, according to Brownsville officials.
The Brownsville Fire Department believes a portable heater may have caused the fire.
The incident happened at a home near on Windwood Way near Alton Gloor.
Fire officials hope everyone follows proper safety when it comes to space heaters. They also suggest getting your smoked detector checked regularly.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police searching for hit-and-run suspect, victim hospitalized
-
Police: Woman killed from smoke inhalation, believed to be caused by heater
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Saturday, Nov. 20, 2022
-
Concerns rise over potential migrant camps
-
Arrest made in connection with Starr County robbery