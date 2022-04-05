Pool maintenance costs rising due to supply chain issues, shortages

With hot days ahead, some might want to take a dip in the pool, but the heat can cause some costly problems.

Daniel Ramirez's pool went from having clear water on a Friday afternoon to being full of algae by Sunday.

The incident happened last June, and it took a worker nearly a month to clean up the pool. With current inflation, supply chain issues and shortages in raw materials, experts are warning pool owners to take care of their pools as recommended.

"At least do something, just don't let it go without anything,” said Raciel Hernandez, a pool supply store owner. “That's the most important thing."

At this store last year, a bucket of chlorine tablets cost up to $159. Now, the price has gone up to nearly $349.

"A lot of people—if they don't do the tabs, they're resourcing to like liquid chlorine," Hernandez said.

Ramirez says he wanted to save some money and ended up using the wrong products on his pool.

"You end up wasting a lot more money because they're not doing the appropriate thing,” Ramirez said.

With hot weather expected this week, algae will tend to grow faster and dirty water could become the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and create a bad smell.

If you have any questions about taking care of your pool, talk to an expert.