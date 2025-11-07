x

Port Isabel football celebrates 4th straight district title

Port Isabel football celebrates 4th straight district title
20 hours 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 November 06, 2025 11:51 PM November 06, 2025 in Sports - High School

The Port Isabel varsity football team celebrated its fourth straight district title Thursday afternoon.

The complete story in the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days