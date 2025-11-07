Port Isabel football celebrates 4th straight district title
The Port Isabel varsity football team celebrated its fourth straight district title Thursday afternoon.
The complete story in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo family seeking answers after parents detained by unidentified officers
-
One person in critical condition following major crash near Starr-Hidalgo County line
-
Traffic resumes following major crash on expressway at Starr-Hidalgo County line
-
Valley airports should operate as normal amid FAA flight reductions
-
Women arrested in McAllen prostitution investigation charged hundreds, complaint says