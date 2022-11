Port Isabel lighthouse to 'light up' after 117 years

After 117 years in the dark, the Port Isabel lighthouse will light up once again.

In less than two weeks, the Texas Historical Commission will install a new lens at the lighthouse.

The historical commission is paying for the upgrade.

Its design was based on the lighthouse's historical documents.

There will be a lens installation event Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.