Port Isabel residents express concern over high tides amid tropical storm
Some Port Isabel residents took their boats to a shop as a precaution due to the tide reaching the docks in the bay area known as the Fingers.
The high tide was caused by the arrival of Tropical Storm Alberto.
Tides on average were about two-and-a-half feet higher than normal, caused by the storm pushing water up against the coast and into the bay.
