Port Isabel residents express concern over high tides amid tropical storm

Some Port Isabel residents took their boats to a shop as a precaution due to the tide reaching the docks in the bay area known as the Fingers.

The high tide was caused by the arrival of Tropical Storm Alberto.

RELATED STORY: Rising tides spotted at South Padre Island as Tropical Storm Alberto rolls in

Tides on average were about two-and-a-half feet higher than normal, caused by the storm pushing water up against the coast and into the bay.

Watch the video above for the full story.