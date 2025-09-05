Port Isabel shrimpers, restaurants react to new law targeting inaccurate shrimp labeling

A new Texas law is cracking down on shrimp labeling, making sure what you see is what you get.

On the docks of the Gulf coast, EJ Cuevas grew up surrounded by shrimp boats. Shrimping has been in his family for three generations, and he says this work is more than a job.

"My heart and soul is in all these boats. It's been part of the fabric of myself, it's been part of the fabric of my family, so it means a lot to me," Cuevas said.

But competing against cheaper imported shrimp has made the past few years tough.

"I mean, for everybody else, all these consumers, the bottom line is the dollar sign, so it's cheaper. So it's like, well why are we going to pay for something that's this is expensive when we could buy a whole bunch of it that's way cheaper," Cuevas said.

In Port Isabel, Elda Flores sees the impact from the other side. She greets customers at El Papa's Restaurant, where the shrimp on every plate comes straight from her father's boat.

"You want to serve a good meal, you know, you want to serve something that people are proud to see even on the plate," Flores said.

A new Texas law, Senate Bill 823, now requires restaurants, suppliers, and distributors to tell customers if shrimp is imported.

"This, now, will make it a crime to advertise that you're serving wild-caught shrimp if it's not," Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said.

State officials will enforce the law, and consumers can look for the Go Texan logo to make sure they're supporting local shrimpers.

As well as other logos to assure local customers that the shrimp they are consuming is locally sourced.

"Start searching, 'hey, where can I get, where can I go, where can I find this kind of shrimp?' and I think we're one of the few, so I think it'll be good," Flores said.

For Cuevas, it's a step toward keeping a family tradition alive.

"I hope this is a little light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe this is a catalyst for something bigger," Cuevas said.

And for restaurants like El Papas, it's a chance to prove that serving local makes a difference.

Both shrimpers and restaurants say this law won't fix everything, but they hope it brings more attention to gulf shrimp.

Commissioner Miller says the goal is simple, honest labeling and a fair shot for local producers.

