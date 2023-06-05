Porter ECHS commencement ceremony rescheduled for Wednesday

Porter Early College High School in Brownsville is getting another graduation ceremony that is scheduled for this Wednesday.

The original ceremony was held at the football stadium Sunday, but was cut short by the weather. The principal said they tried to speed things up, but not everyone was able to walk the stage.

"It still caught some of us still outside. But for the most part we were able to clear the stadium, have everybody underneath the stadium where it's safer, and the students also had a location already planned in case of an emergency, so they went to their area as well," Porter ECHS Principal Mary Solis said.

Wednesday's ceremony is scheduled to be indoors at Rivera Early College High School gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited to only two per family.

For more information, contact Brownsville ISD at (956) 548-8000 or Porter ECHS at (956) 548-7800.