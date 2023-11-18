Portrait of slain San Benito police officer unveiled in district court

Members of the San Benito community continue to mourn a police officer who died in the line of duty.

San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez was killed following an October shooting that stemmed from a police chase.

On Thursday, officials unveiled Resendez’s portrait in the 484th district courtroom.

The juvenile court's presiding judge says she personally knows Resendez’s wife, and wanted to honor her as well.

“I want him to stay there forever,” 484th District Court Judge Adela Kowalski Garza said. “This is him. He protected San Benito, this court is in San Benito and that's why he's there. He's an angel here in this courtroom."

Garza said the portrait will serve as a reminder of Resendez to people coming through her courtroom