Potential TikTok ban could have negative effect on Valley business

The clock is ticking for TikTok.

The popular social media platform has until mid-January to sell to a non-Chinese company or be banned in the United States.

The app is used by millions of people. For some it's just a fun way to pass time, but for local businesses, like 707 Coffee House, TikTok is a tool to help bring in more customers.

"If TikTok is banned, a big part of 707's marketing, and showcase of what it is we have to offer to the community, will be limited," 707 Coffee House spokesperson Amee Salazar said.

TikTok has until January 19 to make a sale.