Power outage at Harlingen Waterworks results in partially treated wastewater

The city of Harlingen Waterworks announced they experienced a power failure and as a result were unable to properly treat domestic wastewater they received from the collection system.

According to a news release, the power failure occurred on Thursday when severe rainstorms swept through the Rio Grande Valley.

The news release said it resulted in the discharge of 633,500 gallons of "partially treated waste" into the Arroyo Colorado.

The potable water being supplied by Harlingen Waterworks is safe for human consumption and personnel use and the discharge did not impact the water supply, according to the news release.

"The power failure resulted in the facility’s inability to treat the cities and surrounding communities’ wastewater. Although the operation of the facility has been restored it will take time for the collection system levels to return to normal," the news release said.

The facility lost power for 10 hours and had their power restored by 10 a.m. on Friday. The plant was able to restore proper treatment to the city's domestic waste, according to the news release.

The news release listed some precautionary measures residents should take:

- Anyone using a private drinking water supply well located within a half mile of the spill site should only use water that has been distilled or boiled. Those individuals should also have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary.

- Anyone who purchased water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to check if the water is safe for personal use.

- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area that could have been potentially affected by the spill. If they do come into contact with waste material, they should bath and wash clothes thoroughly.