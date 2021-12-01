Pre-trial hearing pushed back for teen accused of killing Donna student
A judge on Wednesday pushed back the trial for a 19-year-old accused of killing another teen nearly two years ago.
Carlos Julian Contreras is accused of killing Genaro Isaiah Castillo back in January 2020. The final pre-trial hearing was supposed to be held Wednesday ahead of jury selection next week, but the state requested more time due to ongoing discovery and a new lead investigator.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office previously said they believe Contreras and Castillo had a dispute over money linked to criminal activity.
Contreras has pled not guilty and remains out on bond.
The new hearing is now set for Jan. 31.
