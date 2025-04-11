x

Preparan un evento de cocina familiar en Pharr

3 hours 3 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 2:11 PM April 11, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Distrito Escolar de Pharr, San Juan y Álamo prepara un evento de Pascua para los estudiantes y la comunidad en general.

El evento tendrá una tarde llena de diversión con miles de huevos, regalos, un delicioso concurso de cocina, compras y mucho más.

Invitada: Claudia Lemus campos, directora de comunicación y marketing.

Fecha: martes 15 de abril.

Ubicación: PSJA Stadium, ubicado en 601 E. Kelly St, Pharr. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

