Preparan un evento de cocina familiar en Pharr
El Distrito Escolar de Pharr, San Juan y Álamo prepara un evento de Pascua para los estudiantes y la comunidad en general.
El evento tendrá una tarde llena de diversión con miles de huevos, regalos, un delicioso concurso de cocina, compras y mucho más.
Invitada: Claudia Lemus campos, directora de comunicación y marketing.
Fecha: martes 15 de abril.
Ubicación: PSJA Stadium, ubicado en 601 E. Kelly St, Pharr.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
