Preparations underway for Brownsville's Holiday Village

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas over at Dean Porter Park in Brownsville.

Brownsville city officials and volunteers started putting up cottages for their annual Holiday Village on Monday.

From now until opening day next week, Santa's helpers will decorate 34 cottages with cultural, historical and whimsical themes.

“You can stay for 20 minutes or make a whole evening of it," said Laurie Ray, Chair of Holiday Village. "It should be the kind of thing that everybody will find fun.”

Holiday Village is funded through grants and sponsors — and it's free of charge.

Holiday Village will be open from Monday, Nov. 21, to Jan. 1.