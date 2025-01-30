Prescription Health: Healthy pregnancy, healthy baby

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Research shows more than half of pregnant women gain too much weight — and 70% eat excessive amounts of sugar, sodium, and saturated fats. Now, a new study shows what moms eat and don’t eat can make a big difference when it comes to their child’s health down the road. Pregnancy

Pregnant moms like Erika Poole hear it all the time: a good diet can boost your baby’s health.

“I know I am doing everything that is within my willpower to be the best mom I can be by taking care of myself,” said Erika.

Now — new research is showing what you eat during pregnancy may be even more important than once thought. Researchers found babies who were exposed to a low-sugar diet in-utero and during their first two years of life had as much as a 20% less chance of having high blood pressure and up to a 35% lower risk of developing type two diabetes as adults.

“Our diabetes incidence is skyrocketing and so is the health cost,” explained Karen Elkind-Hirsch, PhD, director of scientific research at Women’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Another recent study found moms with nutritional deficiencies at the time of conception can negatively alter a baby’s genes permanently. The good news: making positive changes can make a difference.

“I think if we empower people, they will take care of themselves,” said Elkind, Hirsch.

If you’re pregnant, you should take a prenatal vitamin and eat about 340 extra calories per day. Focus on foods that contain folic acid, iron, calcium, choline, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins D, B, and C. Some good choices include meats like chicken, beef, and pork; fatty fish, like salmon and sardines; lots of fruits and vegetables; beans and lentils; dairy products; and enriched breads and cereals. Remember your diet could have a lasting impact on your baby for years to come!

A poor diet during pregnancy also increases the mom’s risk of having a pre-term birth, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and delivery complications.

