Prescription Health: How 3D motion capture is changing sports performance

A lot of sports injuries can be caused by overuse and wrong form.

As a high school baseball pitcher, Quin Brigham has thrown hundreds — probably thousands — of baseballs throughout his life.

“I've been playing baseball since I was three years old," Brigham said.

He's played through some serious pain.

“I started to get pain up here, and I didn't really think anything of it, “Brigham said. “I just kept playing through and then, slowly, it started to go down to my elbow."

Brigham tried motion capture technology to try to pinpoint the problem. Athletic trainer Dave Heidloff at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Sports Performance Center uses 3D models to provide a breakdown of the mechanics of quin's throw.

“We're able to see what things look good, where you're efficient and where you're inefficient — and those inefficiencies are a big factor in reducing your speed or velocity on your throws,” Heidloff said. “But they're also likely going to overstress tissues and predispose you to injury risk."

The technology analyzes 13 different joint measurements in real-time, details timing, measures nine different stresses through the shoulder and elbow. It can also track velocity, strength, and balance.

Trainers know immediately if their interventions are working or not.

After tweaking his technique, Quin is pain-free and now hopes this technology will be a real game changer.

3D motion capture technology is not just good for baseball players, but anyone who plays sports and has reoccurring pain.

