Prescription Health: Man discusses living with schizophrenia

Man discusses living with schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects less than one percent of the U.S. population, and it can be a challenge for those who live with it.

One man’s experience led him to want to help those with severe mental illnesses

Darrell Herrmann was a college graduate with a degree in physical science, a military officer, and diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“I had a delusion that I was drugged to produce super soldiers,” Herrmann said. “I didn't understand what was going on, but I knew something was wrong."

Herrmann was given a military discharge and went back to college where he earned a computer programming degree, got married and was feeling good.

So good, he stopped his medication. The voices, paranoia and hallucinations all returned.

Herrmann got help, and changed antipsychotic medications.

Motivated by his personal experience, Herrmann committed himself to advocating for people suffering with psychosis, and shares secrets to his success.

“Number one, you have to take your medications as prescribed,” Herrmann said. “Number two, you have to stay away from alcohol, don't do drugs or marijuana. And number three, you have to cooperate with your treatment team."

Herrmann even wrote a book about living with severe mental illness called “Straight Talk.”

“The big thing I want people to get out of it is an understanding of what it is to be psychotic, and how you've got to change your life to live with that,” Herrmann said.

