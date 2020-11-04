President Donald J. Trump narrowly wins Zapata County
President Donald J. Trump won Zapata County on Tuesday night with support from 52.5% of voters, according to preliminary results published by the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence won 52.5% of 3,867 ballots cast, according to data published by the Secretary of State's Office.
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. won 47% of the vote in Zapata County — significantly less than Hillary Clinton, who won nearly 65.7% of the vote in Zapata County during 2016.
