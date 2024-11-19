President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Brownsville airport for SpaceX launch

President-elect Donald Trump was in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to watch the scheduled SpaceX launch.

Trump arrived at the Brownsville airport on Tuesday, and flight restrictions were in effect since 1:30 pm. that day for a VIP arrival, causing airspace to be closed down.

This is Trump's first visit to the Valley since winning the Nov. 5 Presidential election.

After the launch, Trump left from the same airport at around 6:15 p.m., having only been in the Valley for about four hours.

