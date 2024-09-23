President gives approval for Starr County international bridge expansion

President Joe Biden has given his approval for a Starr County international bridge expansion.

The Starr-Camargo International Bridge connects Rio Grande City with Camargo, Tamaulipas. The bridge currently only has two lanes, but eventually will have 14 and a rail line could also be added.

The owner of the bridge says that construction does have a time limit.

"All 14 lanes have to be built in a 65-year period. Now that sounds like a long time, but in bridge building as anybody knows, it takes several years after you negotiate payment with banks, and we don't have a tax base, so we have to make deals with banks," Starr-Camargo Bridge owner Sam Vale said.

Because the bridge is privately owned, this project will not cost any taxpayer money and will be funded completely by tolls.