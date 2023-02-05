Price of hot peppers rising

You may pay more this year for an ingredient if you are planning on having a Super Bowl party.

Hot peppers are getting more expensive.

At the McAllen Terminal Produce Market, vegetables coming from Mexico are becoming expensive.

Importers at the market are seeing the price of hot peppers go up.

Customers are even noticing a difference.

“It’s expensive these days,” a customer said.

“We are expecting a difficult year,” a vendor said.

People should be expecting a high price for this ingredient. Right now, boxes for hot peppers are about double.

Data from the US Department of Agriculture's Market News Service show prices for serrano and jalapeño peppers are about 2/3rds higher than what they were this time last year and about a fifth higher than what it was three months ago.

