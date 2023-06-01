Pride flag raised at Visitor's Center in Brownsville for Pride Month

June 1 marks the start of Pride Month, and the city of Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force raised the Pride flag at the Visitor's Center.

"Today is very important for all of us. Not only for the LGBTQ community, but for all the community just to see how much Brownsville has been growing, how much everybody is coming out to support us," Vice Chair for the LGBTQ+ Task Force Cesar Alexis Villareal said.

Dozens of people were there, showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're very proud of it because it serves as a beacon of hope to the community at large," City of Brownsville Commissioner for District 3 Roy De Los Santos said.

Two Pride events will be held at the end of the month at South Padre Island. They're happening at the Cameron County amphitheater and event center.