‘Prime suspect’ in Brownsville bank robbery arrested, police say

A man identified as the prime suspect in a bank robbery was arrested Friday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Ruben Yzaguirre, 39, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, arson and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the bank robbery, police said in a news release.

The robbery occurred on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the PNC Bank located at the 3200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

Yzaguirre was arrested during a traffic stop on Old Port Isabel Road. No further details of his arrest were available.

Police previously arrested Norberto Muniz III, 33, in connection with the bank robbery. Jail records show he remains at the Cameron County jail on the same charges Yzaguirre is facing.