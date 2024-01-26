Primera man arrested on child sex abuse charges after discovery of ‘homemade’ videotapes

A 75-year-old man is behind bars following a Friday morning raid in connection with a sexual abuse of a child investigation, according to Primera’s police chief.

Rosendo Camarillo Jimenez was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault, continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual performance of a child. According to Primera police Chief Manuel Treviño, Jimenez was arrested following a raid at a residence at the 17000 block of Kika de la Garza Circle.

The raid was conducted after the victim — identified as someone who was under the age of 14 when the assault occurred — reported “homemade child pornography being done at the house,” Treviño said in a Friday news conference.

“Numerous homemade videotapes” were located during the raid, Treviño said, adding that they’re still sorting through the evidence.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Cameron County Constable’s Office assisted in the raid.